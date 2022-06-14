Warm and sunny day today

Morning: Mostly sunny. Lower 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.
Evening: Mostly sunny. High of 78.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 83. Low of 66.
A beautiful but slightly humid day ahead of us today. We start out chilly in the 50s but we will quickly warm up into the 60s and 70s by the afternoon, hitting a high of 78. Mostly sunny throughout the day today, highest chance of seeing clouds are further south as a strong storm system is passing southeast of us towards Maryland and Virginia. Mild tonight, lows in the 60s and an even warmer day tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s.
Dry weather looks to end by early Thursday morning. Isolated showers will arrive in some areas in the morning, clear out towards the afternoon, and then a cold front will slowly reach our area later on in the evening. If timing is just right, we will be clear from the worst storm systems that day as long as the front slows down closer to midnight and 1AM. Rain continues Friday and we cool off this weekend with highs in the upper 60s.