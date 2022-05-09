 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values between 15 to 25
percent this afternoon, east-northeast winds gusting up to 15 mph
and very dry conditions recently will lead to an elevated risk
for wildfire spread today across portions of central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

Warm and sunny with temperatures reaching the 70s

  • Updated
  • 0

Morning: Sunny. Mid 40s.

Afternoon: Sunny. Mid 60s.

Evening: Sunny. Low 70s.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Mid 70s.

Today Forecast

We are looking ahead to a beautiful warm week of weather. Temperatures today will quickly climb into the 60s by the afternoon and 70s by the evening. The outlook for frost after last night looks to be low to none, as nighttime temperatures don't fall below freezing through the rest of the week. Tomorrow, similar story weather wise. Sunny skies throughout the day with highs in the mid 70s.

As a heat wave moves throughout the U.S. this week, we will continue to see temperatures rise into the upper 70s and 80s, 10-20 degrees above average for this time of year for our area. Heading into the weekend, clouds will increase as well as the chance for thunderstorms heading into Sunday. We will keep you updated on the viewing situation of the lunar eclipse this Sunday night throughout the week.

