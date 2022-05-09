Warm and sunny with temperatures reaching the 70s

Morning: Sunny. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: Sunny. Mid 60s.
Evening: Sunny. Low 70s.
Tomorrow: Sunny. Mid 70s.
We are looking ahead to a beautiful warm week of weather. Temperatures today will quickly climb into the 60s by the afternoon and 70s by the evening. The outlook for frost after last night looks to be low to none, as nighttime temperatures don't fall below freezing through the rest of the week. Tomorrow, similar story weather wise. Sunny skies throughout the day with highs in the mid 70s.
As a heat wave moves throughout the U.S. this week, we will continue to see temperatures rise into the upper 70s and 80s, 10-20 degrees above average for this time of year for our area. Heading into the weekend, clouds will increase as well as the chance for thunderstorms heading into Sunday. We will keep you updated on the viewing situation of the lunar eclipse this Sunday night throughout the week.