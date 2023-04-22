Warm and windy this Saturday, rain arrives late

Warm and windy for your Saturday, with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Closer to sunset, roughly between 6 and 9PM starts a round of heavier rain from a slow moving cold front. This could produce gusty winds and rumbles of thunder, especially on the leading edge of the front. Rain continues longer for some areas especially in Herkimer and Otsego Counties. Risk for flooding is low due to the relatively dry weather we have been experiencing, but it is non-zero, so any rain/storms that continue along the same path tonight we will closely monitor.
After this cold front, we're looking at a small stretch of unsettled weather for Sunday through Tuesday. A little bit on the cooler side as well due to the jet stream dipping south and bringing us Canadian air. On top of that, our extended forecast outlook shows this cooler pattern not changing anytime soon. This is most likely from the SSW (Sudden Stratospheric Warming) event that occurred over a month ago that destabilized the arctic air near the poles.