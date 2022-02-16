 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams
may occur.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison,
Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern
Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A
half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more
possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County.
The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be Thursday
afternoon through Thursday night, though any resulting flood
problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in
streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice
jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all
cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Warm and windy today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s.

Afternoon: Mostly cloudy, windy, and warmer. High 43.

Tonight: Rain showers. Low 39.

Tomorrow: Rain and wind. High 52. Low 23.

***Flood watch in effect for all of Central New York from Thursday morning until Friday evening***

***Thursday is a StormTracker 2 Alert Day due to gusty winds, heavy rain, and significant snow melt causing possible flooding.***

The weather turns warmer throughout the day today as low pressure approaches from the west. Mostly cloudy and windy, especially along hilltops south of the Mohawk Valley, where winds could gust over 40 mph. High temperatures in the low 40s.

The biggest warmup for the week is tomorrow. Thursday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day with possible damaging winds and power outages. Ice jams are possible due to the high temperatures causing widespread snow melt, and some areas could see flooding. Expect a lot of snowmelt with temperatures reaching over 50 degrees as widespread rainfall moves over Central New York. This rain will begin to turn to snow by early Friday morning as temperatures fall back to average for February with highs in the upper 20s.

Light snow is expected Saturday, with highs in the low 30s. The weather warms up again as we head into next week. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the upper 40s. Cloudy with rain on Tuesday and highs in the upper 40s.

