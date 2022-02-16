Warm and windy today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy, windy, and warmer. High 43.
Tonight: Rain showers. Low 39.
Tomorrow: Rain and wind. High 52. Low 23.
***Flood watch in effect for all of Central New York from Thursday morning until Friday evening***
***Thursday is a StormTracker 2 Alert Day due to gusty winds, heavy rain, and significant snow melt causing possible flooding.***
The weather turns warmer throughout the day today as low pressure approaches from the west. Mostly cloudy and windy, especially along hilltops south of the Mohawk Valley, where winds could gust over 40 mph. High temperatures in the low 40s.
The biggest warmup for the week is tomorrow. Thursday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day with possible damaging winds and power outages. Ice jams are possible due to the high temperatures causing widespread snow melt, and some areas could see flooding. Expect a lot of snowmelt with temperatures reaching over 50 degrees as widespread rainfall moves over Central New York. This rain will begin to turn to snow by early Friday morning as temperatures fall back to average for February with highs in the upper 20s.
Light snow is expected Saturday, with highs in the low 30s. The weather warms up again as we head into next week. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the upper 40s. Cloudy with rain on Tuesday and highs in the upper 40s.