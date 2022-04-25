Warm breezy day today

Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Upper 60s.
Evening: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High 72.
Tomorrow: Rain. Low 50.
Today, a little bit more cloudy than yesterday but still expect decent sun. Temperatures gradually climb throughout the day reaching the 60s by the early afternoon and 70s towards the evening. Breezy today, but the east breeze is strong enough to slow the severe weather west of us from moving through the area until later tonight, weakening the system and keeping us clear from severe thunderstorm threats today. Tonight, the cold front bringing that rain will last throughout the night and will gradually weaken overnight until early morning tomorrow.
A cooler stretch in the middle of the week this week. After a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 50s on Tuesday, temperatures fall into the 30s overnight. Wednesday, expect mixing with rain and snow both early and late in the day. This precipitation is light, no where near last Tuesday. Highs for the week slowly climb back up into the 50s heading into Friday with sunny skies, and reach the 60s on Sunday.