Warm, dry weather ahead

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 48.
Tomorrow morning: Mostly sunny. 50s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 78.
Tomorrow evening: Mostly clear. Low 70s.
The weather remains dry and seasonably warm over the next few days. For this evening, expect mostly clear skies. Cooling off, with temperatures in the 60s after sunset. Mostly clear tonight, on the cooler side, with overnight lows in the upper 40s.
Warm, mostly sunny weather is expected tomorrow, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Wednesday and warmer, with highs in the low 80s. A cold front arrives from the west on Thursday and brings the potential for showers and storms. A few strong storms are possible, with highs in the low 80s. Cloudy, with rain on Friday and cooler, with highs in the upper 70s. Much cooler weather is expected for the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and highs only in the upper 60s. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny and slightly warmer on Monday, with highs near 70.