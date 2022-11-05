Warm November day this Saturday!

Saturday Morning: Mostly sunny. Upper 50s.
Saturday Afternoon: Upper 60s.
Saturday Evening: Lower 70s.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Upper 60s.
Good Saturday morning! After two full weekends with lots of sunshine and no rainfall, that comes to an end this weekend, however at least not for today! Clouds will try to cling on north and south of the Mohawk Valley today, so expect partly sunny skies for the most part. Winds will also be noticeable today, with wind speeds between 10-15 mph. More cloud cover will move in later tonight as a cold front that sparked a large tornado outbreak in the South-Central U.S. moves its way further east by Sunday. Thankfully, this front will weaken tremendously, and all the ingredients for severe weather remain out of our area.
For tomorrow, expect a mixture of clouds and a few rain showers. Some of these showers could produce a rumble of thunder with temperatures this warm. After Sunday, we dry out again but cool down for the most part. Temperatures for next week will gradually cool down, only reaching the lower 50s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday, however plenty of sunshine is in the forecast. Clouds and rain chances increase to finish up the workweek next week, with even a chance for lake-effect flurries next weekend! We will keep you updated throughout this week on the next possibility of snow.