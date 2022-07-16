Warm this evening, isolated pop-up showers still possible

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Lower 60s.
Tomorrow Morning: Patchy fog possible. Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Pop-up shower/storm possible. Lower 80s.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. Pop-up shower/storm possible. Mid 80s.
This evening will continue to be partly sunny and warm with noticeable humidity. A few pop-up showers have came and gone today but most of our area will remain dry heading into tonight. Lower 60s. Tomorrow will see slightly more humid conditions with highs in the mid 80s. Once again, a few brief pop up showers/storms are possible. Sunday night heading into Monday could be our next chance of seeing some widespread significant rainfall.
With humidity high Sunday into Monday, adding a warm front bringing additional moisture from the South means a higher risk of excessive rainfall compared to severe weather. A lot of our area requires some much needed rainfall, and our best chance is Monday, with rain possible throughout the morning into the afternoon, with storms possible as the cold front moves through after. Due to the continued higher humidity and temperatures, all throughout next week we could see a few scattered storms.