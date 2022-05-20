Warm tonight, hot and humid tomorrow

Tonight: Passing thunderstorm south. Upper 60s.
Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Humid. Low 70s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Humid. Upper 80s.
Tomorrow Evening: Thunderstorms late. Low 90s.
Tonight, mostly cloudy and humid, temperatures remaining warm. A passing thunderstorm will possibly reach areas of the Southern Otsego County and head northeast into Eastern Herkimer County. Tomorrow will be very hot and humid, highs for the day reaching the 90s, feeling like mid-summer. A line of thunderstorms will move into the area from the west late Saturday night, however pockets of small thunderstorms might pop up before the front late evening.
Sunday is a StormTracker2 Alert Day for the possibility of severe storms during the day. Although likelihood is lower, severity is higher for Sunday compared to Saturday. Temperatures reach the 80s and by the afternoon, a front moves east bringing possible severe thunderstorms. We will keep you updated through tonight and tomorrow with the latest information, since there are a lot of moving parts.