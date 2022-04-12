Warm, unsettled weather on the way

Tonight: Increasing clouds late. Low 37.
Tomorrow morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 40s.
Tomorrow afternoon: A mix of sunshine and clouds. The chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm. Warm and breezy. High 72.
Tomorrow evening: Chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Warm. Low 60s.
The weather turns much warmer as we head into the middle of the week. Increasing clouds late tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 30s. A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible on Wednesday as a warm front arrives. Temperatures climb into the low 70s late in the day.
A cold front arrives Thursday morning, bringing scattered showers to the area. Highs near 70. Breezy and cooler on Friday, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60. Rain arrives on Saturday as another cold front arrives. Highs in the low 50s. Breezy and chilly on Easter Sunday, with a passing shower possible, especially north. Highs in the mid 40s. The weather turns a little warmer on Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 50. Cloudy on Tuesday with a cold rain. Highs in the mid 40s.