Warm weather coming to an end

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 61.
Wednesday morning: Cloudy and mild Upper 60s
Wednesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy and warm. High 73.
Wednesday evening: Showers and breezy. Low 60s.
A cold front will arrive tomorrow evening and put an end to the unseasonably warm weather. High pressure returns and brings sunshine and pleasant weather heading into the weekend.
Mostly cloudy and mild this evening and tonight. Feeling more like a late summer night across Central New York, with overnight lows only in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow morning and afternoon. Warm, with highs in the low 70s. A cold front arrives in the evening and brings widespread showers. Cooler and breezy conditions arrive tomorrow night, with overnight lows back in the 40s.
Seasonably cool weather returns on Thursday. Clouds give way to sunshine, with highs in the low 50s. A beautiful stretch of weather is expected for the end of the week and weekend, with mostly sunny skies on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows fall into the 30s. Halloween looks dry, mild, and mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Rain returns on Tuesday, with highs near 60.