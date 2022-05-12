Tonight: Clear. Low 56.
Tomorrow morning: Partly sunny. Warming up fast. 60s-70s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Sunny and very warm. High 86.
Tomorrow evening: Mostly clear and pleasant. Upper 70s.
Sunny, beautiful, warm weather continues through Friday. A very pleasant evening is expected, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Clear skies tonight and not as cool as the past several nights, with overnight lows only in the upper 50s.
Partly sunny on Friday, with highs in the low 80s. Noticeably more humid. Partly cloudy on Friday night, with overnight lows near 60.
The weather looks mostly cloudy to start the weekend, with most of Saturday looking dry. A few pop up showers or thunderstorms are possible late in the day. Warm and slightly humid, with highs in the low 80s. A cold front arrives on Sunday and produces scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Unfortunately, viewing conditions don't look great right now for the lunar eclipse expected on Sunday night. We will keep you updated on the viewing situation.
Cooler weather is expected early next week, with light rain on Monday followed by highs in the low 60s on Tuesday. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the low 60s. Sunshine on Thursday and warmer, with highs near 70.