Warm weather continues

Tonight: Clear. Low 45.
Thursday morning: Partly sunny. Low 50s.
Thursday afternoon: Partly sunny and warm. Low 70s.
Thursday evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 50s
A south wind will continue to bring unseasonably warm weather to Central New York through Thursday. A strong cold front is expected to arrive on Friday and bring cooler, windy weather. High pressure brings sunshine and seasonable temperatures back to the region by early next week.
The weather looks pleasant over the next 24 hours. Clear skies and cool tonight, with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Partly sunny and warm on Thursday. Highs in the low 70s. A strong cold front arrives early Friday, bringing widespread clouds and a round of rain. Windy and much cooler, with highs in the mid 50s. A chilly but pleasant fall weekend is expected. Partly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the low 50s. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s. The weather slowly warms up next week, with partly sunny skies on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.