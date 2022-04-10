Warm weather returns tomorrow

Tonight: Clearing up to partly cloudy skies. Low 27.
Tomorrow Morning: Mostly sunny. Low 30s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 60.
Tomorrow Evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 50s.
The weather looks to dry out tonight, with decreasing clouds and a widespread frost. Overnight lows in the upper 20s. Mostly sunny skies to start the day off tomorrow with a quick warm up. We will start out in the 30s and reach near 60 for the high with increasing clouds. Rain showers move in tomorrow night into Tuesday morning.
Clouds and a few morning showers give way to sunshine on Tuesday, with highs in the low 60s. Showers are expected to move in on Wednesday late afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. The warmest day of the week looks to be on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s. A cold front brings showers and maybe thunderstorms on Thursday, followed by cooler weather for the weekend.