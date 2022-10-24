Warm weather sticks around

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 54.
Tuesday morning: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower is possible. Upper 50s
Tuesday afternoon: A mix of sunshine and clouds. Mild. High 72.
Tuesday evening: Mostly cloudy. Mid 60s.
A weak area of low pressure sitting off the Atlantic Coast will continue to bring clouds and a few sprinkles to our area tonight and tomorrow. The weather remains mild for the next few days before a cold front arrives and brings a return to more seasonable temperatures. The long range forecast is calling for a return to high pressure and stretch of dry, sunny weather as we look ahead to the weekend.
Mostly cloudy skies this evening and tonight, with patchy fog possible. Overnight lows fall into the mid 50s. Clouds give way to sunshine tomorrow. An isolated shower is possible. Mild, with highs in the low 70s. Another mild day Wednesday, with the chance of a shower as a cold front moves through. Highs in the low 70s. Seasonably cool weather returns on Thursday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. A stretch of sunny weather is expected Friday through Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Halloween looks mostly cloudy and mild, with highs in the low 60s.