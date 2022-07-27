Warmer and more humid weather ahead

Tonight: Passing shower late. Low 65.
Thursday Morning: Cloudy. Low 70s.
Thursday Afternoon: Thunderstorms possible. High 83.
Thursday Evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 70s.
A brief return to humid weather and thunderstorms is expected before cooler weather returns heading into the end of the week. For tonight, a warm front moves through and brings widespread clouds and milder weather. A passing shower is possible late tonight, with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Partly sunny tomorrow and noticeably more humid. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and early evening. A few storms could be on the stronger side. Highs in the low 80s.
Cooler weather arrives on Friday, with a cold front moving through early. Highs in the upper 70s. Pleasant and partly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s. Warmer on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Much warmer weather arrives early next week, with mostly sunny skies on Monday and highs in the upper 80s. A hot, humid weather pattern settles in, with scattered storms on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 80s. Partly sunny and very warm on Wednesday. Highs in the mid 80s.