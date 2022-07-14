Warmer, more humid weather ahead

Tonight: Mostly clear. Comfortable. Low 54.
Tomorrow morning: Sunny. Mid 60s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 79.
Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 70s.
The weather looks spectacular as we head into the start of the weekend, with a big pattern change taking place next week. For tonight, expect mostly clear skies. Cool and comfortable, with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Sunny on Friday and a gorgeous day, with highs in the upper 70s.
Warmer weather returns heading into the weekend. Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the mid 80s. Turning noticeably humid on Sunday, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely on Monday, with highs in the low 80s. The very warm and very humid weather pattern continues throughout next week. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms possible on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s.