Warmer today

Morning: Flurries, partly cloudy. Single digit temperatures.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. High 25.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 9.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and warmer. High 43. Low 39.
***Thursday is a StormTracker 2 Alert Day due to gusty winds, heavy rain, and significant snow melt causing possible flooding.***
Scattered lake-effect flurries are possible this morning as temperatures rise into the upper teens. Little accumulation expected, just watch for slippery roadways. Highs for the day reach the low 20s. Tomorrow, warmer air moves into the region bringing highs into the low 40s with dry conditions for the entire day.
The biggest warmup for the week is on Thursday. Thursday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day with possible damaging winds and power outages. Ice jams are possible due to the high temperatures causing widespread snow melt, and some areas could see flooding. Expect a lot of snowmelt with temperatures reaching over 50 degrees as widespread rainfall moves over Central New York. This rain will begin to turn to snow by early Friday morning as temperatures fall back to average for February with highs in the upper 20s. Colder weather looks to return by the weekend.