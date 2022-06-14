Warmer weather ahead

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 56.
Tomorrow morning: Partly sunny. Low 60s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Partly sunny. Warmer. High 83.
Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 70s.
The weather gradually turns warmer and more humid over the next 48 hours. For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies and pleasant weather. Overnight lows fall into the mid 50s. The weather looks pleasant again tomorrow, with partly sunny skies. Noticeably warmer and more humid, with highs in the low 80s. Mild tomorrow night, with overnight lows in the 60s.
Dry weather looks to end by early Thursday morning. Isolated showers will arrive in some areas in the morning, clear out towards the afternoon, and then a cold front will slowly reach our area later on in the evening. Temperatures climb into the low 80s. Strong thunderstorms are expected to develop to the west Thursday afternoon, weakening as they move into Central New York. Still, some thunderstorms, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain are possible. Temperatures cool off in the wake of the front, with highs in the 70s on Friday. Much cooler weather for the weekend, with highs only in the 60s on Saturday and back to 70 for Sunday. The weather begins to warm again next week, with highs climbing back to near 80 by Tuesday.