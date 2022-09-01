Warmer weather ahead

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 47.
Friday Morning: Sunny. Low 50s.
Afternoon: Sunny. Upper 70s.
Evening: Clear and comfortable. Mid 60s.
Our brief taste of fall comes to an end. High pressure returns and brings plenty of sunshine to the region through the first half of the weekend. Feeling like the middle of summer again by Saturday afternoon. The next weather system arrives on Sunday and lingers into Monday, bringing a return to rain in Central New York.
Chilly tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. The weather looks pleasant on Friday, with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Warm on Saturday, with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. A round of showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Cloudy with the chance for rain on Monday. Highs in the upper 70s. Sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. Warm on Wednesday and Thursday, with sunshine and highs near 80.