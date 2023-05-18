Warmer weather ahead

Tonight: Mostly clear. Not as cold. Low 44.
Friday morning: Sunny. Mid 50s.
Friday afternoon: Partly sunny and windy. High 75.
Friday evening: Partly sunny. Pleasant. Low 70s.
The weather continues to warm up for Friday with rain returning to start the weekend.
For this evening, expect sunny skies, with some haze towards sunset. Overnight lows fall into the low 40s. Frost is not expected tonight. Beautiful on Friday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Turning windy Friday afternoon, with a south wind between 10-20 mph.
A cloudy start to the weekend, with rain arriving on Saturday afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Sunday looks nice, as clouds give way to sunshine. Warmer, with highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny and pleasant on Monday, with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s. Warm on Thursday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.