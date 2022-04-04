Warmer weather ahead

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 29.
Tomorrow morning: Patchy fog. Mid 30s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Mild. High 59.
Tomorrow evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 50s.
The weather looks to turn milder for the remainder of the work week. Cloudy this evening, with decreasing clouds tonight. Overnight lows in the upper 20s with patchy fog and frost tomorrow morning. Mostly cloudy tomorrow afternoon. Noticeably warmer, with highs in the upper 50s.
A weak weather system passes south on Wednesday, bringing mostly cloudy skies and a few showers south of the Mohawk Valley. Highs in the mid 50s. Widespread rain develops as low pressure approaches from the west on Thursday. Cooler, with highs in the upper 40s. This weather system is expected to stall over our region for the remainder of the week, with cloudy skies and on/off rain showers for Friday and Saturday. Continued cloudy and chilly on Sunday, with snow showers mixing with rain showers. Highs only in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy and milder on Monday, with highs returning to the upper 50s.