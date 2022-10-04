Warmer weather ahead

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers early. Low 40.
Wednesday morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 40s.
Wednesday afternoon: Partly sunny and warm. Upper 60s.
Wednesday evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 50s
High pressure will continue to deliver dry weather to CNY over the next several days. The leftovers of Ian continue to bring clouds to our area through early Wednesday, but the weather looks to turn warmer and sunnier later this week. A strong cold front brings the coolest weather so far this season by the weekend.
Mostly cloudy skies continue this evening, with a few showers possible, especially south of the Mohawk Valley. Mostly cloudy tonight, with overnight lows around 40. Partly sunny skies expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with warmer than typical weather for October. Highs near 70. A strong cold front arrives on Friday and brings widespread rain. Breezy and cloudy, with highs in the upper 50s. A chilly start to the weekend, with highs only in the 40s on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s. The weather looks nice on Monday and Tuesday, with sunshine and highs near 60.