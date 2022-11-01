Warmer weather ahead

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 45.
Wednesday morning: Cloudy. Low 50s.
Wednesday Afternoon: Decreasing clouds. High 58.
Wednesday Evening: Clear. Upper 40s.
High pressure builds in from the west and brings a return to sunshine, dry weather, and eventually very warm weather as we head throughout the remainder of the week.
Mainly cloudy skies this evening, with temperatures in the upper 50s. Clouds linger into tonight, but the weather is expected to remain dry. Patchy fog is possible, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Cloudy skies to start Wednesday, followed by a return to sunshine in the afternoon. Slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 50s.
The weather looks outstanding on Thursday and Friday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. Near record warmth is possible on Saturday, with highs in the low 70s! A cold front arrives on Sunday, bringing showers to the area. Highs in the upper 60s. Mainly cloudy skies on Monday, with highs again in the upper 60s. Cooler weather arrives on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.