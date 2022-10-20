Warmer weather ahead

Tonight: Clear and cold. Frost. Low near 30.
Friday Morning: Sunny. Upper 30s.
Friday Afternoon: Sunny. Pleasant. Upper 50s.
Friday Evening: Clear. Upper 40s.
High pressure drives clouds out of Central New York and drives in much warmer weather. A weak area of low pressure brings a glancing shot of rain by Monday, but the warmer weather looks to hold for the next 7 days.
Cloudy skies this evening, with a few passing showers possible. Temperatures remain in the 40s. Decreasing clouds tonight, with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s. Widespread frost is expected. Sunny and beautiful on Friday, with warmer weather in the afternoon. A light breeze, with highs near 60. The weather looks clear and cool for Friday night football, with temperatures falling quickly into the 40s. Clear and cool on Friday night, with overnight lows in the mid 30s.
The weather looks spectacular on Saturday. A top ten day, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s! A few high clouds are expected on Sunday, with highs in the mid 60s. A weak area of low pressure brings the chance of some rain Sunday night into early Monday. Highs on Monday in the mid 60s. The weather remains mild early next week, with partly sunny skies on Tuesday and highs near 70. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s. Rain returns on Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s.