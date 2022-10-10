Warmer weather ahead

Tonight: Clear with frost. Low 33.
Tuesday morning: Sunny. 40s.
Tuesday afternoon: Sunny and much warmer. High 67.
Tuesday evening: Mostly clear. Upper 50s.
*A frost advisory is in effect for Central New York tonight*
High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine back to Central New York along with warming temperatures this week. The next chance for rain looks to be on Thursday and it looks widespread and heavy. Cooler weather returns this weekend.
Clear skies tonight and cold enough for frost by tomorrow morning. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 30s. Sunshine on Tuesday and warming up fast. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday but still warm. Highs in the upper 60s. Widespread rain returns on Thursday as a cold front arrives. Highs in the low 60s.
Breezy and cooler on Friday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. The weekend is looking to start out dry and sunny for Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s. A few showers are possible on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s. Widespread rain returns Monday, with highs in the mid 50s.