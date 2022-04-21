Warmer weather ahead

Tonight: Scattered showers. Patchy fog. Low 40.
Tomorrow Morning: Patchy fog. Mid 40s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 57.
Tomorrow Evening: Mostly clear. Low 50s.
Widespread rain comes to an end this evening. Patchy fog develops tonight, becoming thickest by daybreak. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Decreasing clouds on Friday, with sunny and breezy conditions by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
The weekend weather finally looks warm, especially by Sunday. The weather looks cloudy on Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s. A passing shower is possible, especially in the afternoon. Sunday looks warm and mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 70s! Warm weather continues on Monday, with highs in the low to mid 70s. A cold front arrives late in the day, bringing a round of rain and maybe a rumble of thunder to the region Monday evening into Monday night.
The weather looks much cooler as we head through next week. Cloudy on Tuesday, with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Cloudy on Wednesday, with scattered rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy and chilly on Thursday, with rain showers and highs in the mid 40s.