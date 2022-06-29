Warmer weather ahead

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 55.
Tomorrow morning: Partly sunny. Mid 60s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 79.
Tomorrow evening: Mostly clear. Mid 70s.
High heat and humidity look to briefly return late this week.
Continued cool weather tonight, with mostly clear skies and overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Mostly sunny and pleasant tomorrow. Warmer, with highs in the upper 70s.
Hazy, hot and humid on Friday, with partly sunny skies and highs near 90. The heat doesn't last, with a cold front expected to arrive Friday night into early Saturday. Showers Saturday morning give way to sunhsine. Breezy, with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies stick around for Sunday and 4th of July, with highs near 80.
Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Showers possible on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s.