Warmer weather ahead

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A brief shower late. Low 59.
Thursday morning: Scattered showers. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Decreasing clouds. A passing shower possible. High 80.
Evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 70s.
An upper level storm system will continue to influence our weather, bringing widely scattered showers to our region this evening, tonight, and early tomorrow. As the system moves out, the weather looks to dry out and warm up as we head into the weekend. The northern lights are expected to be very active tonight and tomorrow night, but cloud cover looks to make local viewing extremely difficult.
For tonight, expect cloudy skies. A few passing showers are possible late. Overnight lows in the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow morning, with scattered showers early. The weather looks to clear out in the afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Improving weather expected on Friday, with a return to sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Warm and partly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers return on Sunday, late in the day, with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers are possible next week, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.