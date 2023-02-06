Warmer weather continues into this week

Morning: Light flurries /drizzle. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 35.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 17.
Tomorrow: Afternoon rain showers. High 41. Low 32.
Light flurries and areas of drizzle are expected this morning with much warmer weather. Partly sunny skies are expected this afternoon and evening, with highs today reaching the mid 30s.
The mild winter weather continues. Rain arrives later Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We dry out for Wednesday with a chance to even see some sunshine as a high pressure center builds over our area. Typical of this winter so far, our next significant precipitation will come as, you guessed it, rain! This arrives on Thursday with a chance for snow on the leading edge of the warm front.
A coastal storm we were monitoring for this coming Saturday has trended warmer again, so as of now instead of us being the bulls-eye of heavy snow, we look to see mostly rain. This still could change as we get closer to next weekend.