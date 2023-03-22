Warmer weather expected Wednesday

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy and very mild. High 57.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain developing. Low 42.
Tomorrow: Rain showers. High 54. Low 31.
A reminder that a statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 15th.
Feeling very spring like this week, with even warmer temperatures expected tomorrow and Thursday. Mostly cloudy today and mild, with highs in the upper 50s! Temperatures remain above freezing tonight, with overnight lows in the low 40s. Rain returns tonight and tomorrow. Still mild, with highs in the mid 50s.
Partly sunny on Friday and cooler, with highs in the mid 40s. Cloudy and unsettled this weekend, with rain and snow showers. Breezy, too, with highs in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the mid 40s. Snow is possible on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30s.