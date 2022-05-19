Warmer weather is on the way

Morning: Showers. Low 50s.
Afternoon: Showers and thunderstorms. High 62.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 49.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and humid. High 83. Low 65.
The weather turns unsettled and becomes much warmer heading into the weekend. Rain continues this morning, followed by a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and cooler, with highs in the low 60s. Sunshine returns for the evening.
Much warmer weather arrives tomorrow. Partly sunny and noticeably more humid, with highs in the low 80s. Hot and humid on Saturday, with the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 90. Widespread showers and storms on Sunday. Warm and humid, with highs in the 80s. Cooler but sunny weather expected early next week, with highs in the 60s on Monday and near 70 for Tuesday. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s.