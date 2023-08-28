Warmer weather later this week

Tonight: Cloudy with showers, patchy fog, and drizzle. Low 63.
Tuesday morning: Cloudy with a few scattered showers. Upper 60s.
Tuesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 79.
Tuesday evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 70s.
A few unsettled days ahead before the weather turns sunny and much warmer.
For this evening, expect rain to continue, becoming lighter tonight with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the low 60s. Cloudy skies and a few showers first thing Tuesday, with the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Warmer, with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy and cool on Wednesday, with showers and highs in the low 70s.
The weather turns pleasant on Thursday as sunshine returns. Less humid and less windy, with highs in the low 70s. Much warmer weather arrives heading into the holiday weekend. Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Saturday, with highs near 80. Mostly sunny on Sunday and Labor Day, with highs in the low to mid 80s.