Warmer weather returns

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 50s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Mid 70s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 59.
Tomorrow: Late afternoon rain showers with a possible thunderstorm. High 75. Low 56.
Mostly cloudy to start this morning, with a decrease in clouds by the afternoon. Highs near 80. As a warm front approaches from the west, there is a possibility for a few isolated showers this afternoon north and west of the Mohawk Valley.
Warmer conditions last into tomorrow before a cold front brings widespread showers. The arrival of rain looks to start in the afternoon with lighter showers. Heavier rainfall is expected to arrive into the evening. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as some pockets of rain showers could strengthen into non-severe thunderstorms. We dry out on Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s. A chance of showers on Thursday, with highs near 70. Sunshine returns on Friday, with highs remaining in the low 70s.