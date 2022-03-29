Warmer weather returns

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cold. Low 9.
Tomorrow morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper teens.
Tomorrow afternoon: Cloudy with a brief wintry mix. High 40.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Mid 30s.
Cold weather continues tonight, with much warmer weather returning on Thursday. Mostly clear tonight with overnight lows in the upper single digits. Increasing clouds tomorrow morning. Not as cold tomorrow afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s. A light wintry mix is possible in the afternoon as a warm front moves through.
Feeling like spring again on Thursday as low pressure approaches from the west. A few scattered showers are possible in the morning, with breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible later in the day. Highs in the mid 60s. Cooler weather returns on Friday, with cloudy skies and rain mixed with a few snow showers. Highs in the low 40s. Sunshine and seasonably chilly over the weekend, with highs in the 40s. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the mid 40s. Warmer on Tuesday, with sunshine and highs near 50.