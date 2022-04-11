Warmer weather today

Morning: Mostly sunny. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 60.
Tonight: Rain showers. Low 45.
Tomorrow: Morning rain showers then becoming mostly sunny. High 61. Low 40.
Mostly sunny skies to start the day off today with a quick warm up. We will start out in the 30s and reach near 60 for the high with increasing clouds. Rain showers move in tonight into tomorrow morning.
Clouds and a few morning showers give way to sunshine tomorrow, with highs in the low 60s. Showers are expected to move in on Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. The warmest day of the week looks to be on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s. A cold front brings showers and maybe thunderstorms on Thursday, followed by cooler weather for the weekend. Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the upper 50s. Partly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the mid 50s. Rain moves back in for Sunday, with cooler weather in the low 50s.