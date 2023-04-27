Warmer weather with sunshine on Thursday

Morning: Mostly sunny. Warming up fast. 40s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 61.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 38.
Patchy frost and fog are expected when heading out the door this morning. Although it won't be that warm, today might be our sunniest day of the next 7. Highs for the day will reach the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies overnight into tomorrow, with the mini-dry stretch continuing at least for the early part of the day. Ahead of a warm front, temps will rise into the 60s before light rain begins to develop after sunset.
A rainy start to the weekend Saturday morning, with spotty rain showers lasting throughout the day. Rain lightens up for the early part of Sunday, however heavy rain begins to arrive late Sunday. Winds pick up especially overnight into early Monday morning, with decent steady rainfall lasting until the mid to late morning. The long range forecast beyond this weekend still has us in a wet and cool weather pattern, so we're not likely to see 70s and 80s anytime soon.