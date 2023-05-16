Warmer with sunshine on Tuesday

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD TODAY... Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk for brush fire spread across Central New York today. Minimum relative humidity values this afternoon will range from 20 to 25 percent with west winds gusting up to 25 mph at times. Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect, residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly.