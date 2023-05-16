 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD TODAY...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York today.

Minimum relative humidity values this afternoon will range from 20
to 25 percent with west winds gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

Warmer with sunshine on Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Sunshine and windy weather continues

Morning: Partly sunny. Low 50s.

Afternoon: Partly sunny and windy. High 74.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. A passing shower. Low 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny, cooler, and windy. High 56. Low 30.
frost

Windy weather continues this week, with more chances for frost ahead. The weather looks warm and windy today, with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s. A cold front approaches from the north tonight, bringing clouds and a passing shower after dark. Turning much cooler, with the chance for frost tonight as overnight lows fall into the low 30s.

Sunshine and cool tomorrow. Windy, with highs in the upper 50s. Widespread frost is expected tomorrow night, with overnight lows near 30. The weather warms up for the end of the week, with highs back in the low 60s on Thursday and into the low 70s by Friday. Our next chance for rain is Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s. A shower is possible early Sunday, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Sunny and pleasant on Monday, with highs in the mid 60s.

