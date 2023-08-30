Warming trend ahead

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Low 48.
Thursday morning: Sunny. 50s.
Thursday afternoon: Sunny. Breezy. High 70.
Thursday evening: Sunny. Low 60s.
Dry, generally sunny weather is expected to last through the weekend, with an extended period of hot summer weather arriving early next week.
Clearing skies tonight and turning cooler, with lows in the upper 40s. Sunny and feeling like fall tomorrow, with breezy conditions, low humidity, and highs near 70.
Much warmer weather arrives heading into the holiday weekend. Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Saturday, with highs near 80. Mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Turning hot and sunny on Labor Day, with highs near 90. Sunny, hot, and humid on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s. Sunny and hot on Wednesday, with highs near 90.