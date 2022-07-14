Warming up across the region

Morning: Decreasing clouds. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. A passing shower possible. High 78.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 54.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 79. Low 56.
The weather looks pleasant today, with clouds giving way to sunshine. A passing shower is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Warmer weather returns heading into the weekend. Mostly sunny tomorrow, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. Warmer and more humid on Sunday, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely on Monday, with highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny and very warm on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 80s. Hazy, hot, and humid on Wednesday, with highs near 90.