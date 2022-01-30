Warming up this week

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 5.
Monday Morning: Chilly start. Around 0.
Monday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 29.
Monday Evening: Partly cloudy. Mid teens.
Getting cold overnight once again with lows around zero. Tomorrow starts out cold with temperatures around zero. It will warm up quickly with highs near 30 and partly cloudy skies. The dry stretch continues on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s. An early February thaw continues on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 40s.
Rain and snow is possible on Thursday as the next storm system approaches. Some lingering snow showers are possible Friday morning as the temperature drops to near 20 for the high. Turning dry once again for the weekend with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 20s.