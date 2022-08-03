 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be in
lower elevations and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Warming up to sunshine today

  • Updated
  • 0

Morning: Partly sunny. Upper 60s.

Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 85.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 68.

Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms starting late afternoon. High 92. Low 70.

heat advisory

A heat advisory is in effect for the Mohawk Valley on Thursday.

Partly to mostly sunny skies today and turning warm. Highs in the in the 80s. Hazy, hot, and humid tomorrow, with highs in the low 90s. A few thunderstorms are possible late in the day.

The weather turns unsettled as we head into the end of the week and weekend. Widespread thunderstorms are expected on Friday as another cold front arrives. Highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny, very warm, and humid on Saturday, with highs in the mid 80s. A few pop up storms are possible in the afternoon. Heat and humidity build for Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s. A few thunderstorms are possible late Sunday into Sunday night. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday, with highs in the mid 80s. More scattered showers and storms on Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s.

Recommended for you