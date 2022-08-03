Warming up to sunshine today

Morning: Partly sunny. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 85.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 68.
Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms starting late afternoon. High 92. Low 70.
A heat advisory is in effect for the Mohawk Valley on Thursday.
Partly to mostly sunny skies today and turning warm. Highs in the in the 80s. Hazy, hot, and humid tomorrow, with highs in the low 90s. A few thunderstorms are possible late in the day.
The weather turns unsettled as we head into the end of the week and weekend. Widespread thunderstorms are expected on Friday as another cold front arrives. Highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny, very warm, and humid on Saturday, with highs in the mid 80s. A few pop up storms are possible in the afternoon. Heat and humidity build for Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s. A few thunderstorms are possible late Sunday into Sunday night. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday, with highs in the mid 80s. More scattered showers and storms on Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s.