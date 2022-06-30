Warming up with sunshine

Morning: Partly sunny. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 79.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 64.
Tomorrow: Hot and humid with possible evening thunderstorms. High 90. Low 65.
High heat and humidity look to briefly return late this week. Mostly sunny and pleasant today. Warmer, with highs in the upper 70s.
Hazy, hot and humid tomorrow, with partly sunny skies and highs near 90. The heat doesn't last, with a cold front expected to arrive tomorrow night into early Saturday. Showers Saturday morning give way to sunshine. Breezy, with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies stick around for Sunday and 4th of July, with highs near 80.
Partly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s.