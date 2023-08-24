Warming up

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 62.
Friday morning: Cloudy. Mid 60s.
Friday afternoon: Mostly cloudy and humid with a passing shower possible. High 78.
Friday evening: Cloudy with showers. Low 70s.
The humidity returns in force tomorrow with warmer weather heading into the weekend.
Gloomy weather continues this evening, with cloudy skies and occasional rain showers. Cloudy tonight, but not cooling off very much, with lows in the low 60s. Turning warmer and much more humid on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly cloudy skies expected with a passing shower possible.
The weekend looks generally pleasant, with only the chance of a passing shower on Saturday. Highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s. Partly sunny again on Monday, with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds and showers return on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s. Cooler on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 60s.