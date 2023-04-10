Warmth and sunshine arriving this week!

Hope everyone had a fantastic Easter Weekend, this week the weather is looking warm and sunny for the most part! Starting today, although initially on the chilly side with temps across the area below freezing, we gradually warm up into the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon accompanied by lots of sunshine. Winds today will be calm which is notable because winds begin to pick up for the middle of the week.
Tuesday start out warmer, and highs are expected to reach the mid 60s. Mid-upper level clouds begin to move in ahead of a cold front arriving late Tuesday evening that could bring very light rain if any. Very dry air near the surface will prevent most precip from reaching the ground. The cold front moves over the area and then looks to become stationary by Wednesday, this will bring a mixture of sun and clouds with highs for the day very dependent on where the stationary front positions itself. This will only last for Wednesday though, as a strong high pressure over the southeastern US coast will funnel warm air from the southeast into our area for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. High temps for these days are expected to reach the 70s and possibly 80s before a cold front looks to arrive next weekend.