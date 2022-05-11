Warmth and sunshine continue

Morning: Sunny. Warming up fast. 50s-60s.
Afternoon: Sunny and warm. High 78.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 48.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 83. Low 54.
Sunny, beautiful, warm weather looks to continue throughout the week. A very pleasant day is expected once again today, with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies tomorrow and Friday, with highs in the low 80s! The humidity looks to stay low throughout the week, but you might want to think about putting on the AC. Overnight lows are expected to drop only into the 60s by Friday night and into the weekend.
Heading into the weekend, clouds will increase as well as the chance for thunderstorms late Saturday as well as Sunday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s over the weekend. Unfortunately, viewing conditions don't look great right now for the lunar eclipse expected on Sunday night. We will keep you updated on the viewing situation throughout the week. Cooler weather is expected early next week, with light rain on Monday followed by highs in the low 60s on Tuesday.