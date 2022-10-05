Warmth and sunshine returns

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 40s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy and warm. High 69.
Tonight: Clear. Low 45.
Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High 72. Low 51.
High pressure will continue to deliver dry weather to CNY over the next several days. The leftovers of Ian continue to bring clouds to our area through early today, but the weather looks to turn warmer and sunnier later this week. A strong cold front brings the coolest weather so far this season by the weekend.
Clouds stick around this morning, but make way for sunshine this afternoon. Partly cloudy and warm, with highs near 70. The sunshine and warmth stick around for tomorrow too, with highs in the low 70s! A strong cold front arrives on Friday and brings scattered showers. Breezy and cloudy, with highs in the upper 50s.
A chilly start to the weekend after the cold front, with highs only near 50 on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s. The weather looks nice on Monday and Tuesday, with sunshine and highs near 60.