Warmth continues for the rest of the work week

Morning: Sunny. Warming up fast. 50s-60s.
Afternoon: Sunny and warm. High 83.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 56.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warm. High 82. Low 60.
Sunny, beautiful, warm weather looks to continue for the remainder of the work week. A very pleasant day once again is expected today, with sunshine and highs in the low 80s!
Mostly sunny skies continue for tomorrow, with highs in the low 80s. The humidity looks to stay low throughout the week, but you might want to think about putting on the AC. Overnight lows are expected to drop only into the 60s by tomorrow night and into the weekend.
Heading into the weekend, clouds will increase as well as the chance for thunderstorms late Saturday as well as Sunday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s over the weekend. Unfortunately, viewing conditions don't look great right now for the lunar eclipse expected on Sunday night. We will keep you updated on the viewing situation. Cooler weather is expected early next week, with light rain on Monday followed by highs in the low 60s on Tuesday. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the low 60s.