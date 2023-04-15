Warmth continues into this weekend

Wrapping up a beautiful week with a great start to the weekend! Already a warm start to the day with temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s by the afternoon with partly sunny skies. As we get closer to the mid-afternoon, a center of low pressure south of New York State will introduce enough lift to possibly fire up a brief shower or storm primarily south of the Mohawk Valley. Severe risk is low due to lack of shear, however with plenty of moisture stored in the atmosphere, a downpour is possible with an even lower chance for small hail.
Similar weather is expected for your Sunday, with a lower chance for rain showers as the low pressure center departs to the east. The cold front we have been mentioning over the past week that is set to end this very warm and dry stretch of weather arrives overnight Sunday and into Monday morning. With it, steady rain showers for the morning turning to lingering light showers by the evening as temperatures cool back down to average for Tuesday and Wednesday.