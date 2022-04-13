Warmth continues into Thursday

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Mild. Low 55.
Tomorrow morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 60s.
Tomorrow afternoon: A passing shower or thunderstorm in the early afternoon. Breezy and turning cooler. High 71.
Tomorrow evening: Decreasing clouds and much cooler. Low 50s.
Warm weather comes to an end tomorrow as a cold front moves into the region. For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered rain showers. A rumble of thunder is possible. Very mild overnight, with overnight lows only in the mid 50s. A cloudy, generally gloomy start to Thursday. A few breaks of sunshine are possible, with temperatures climbing to near 70 by noon. A cold front brings showers and the potential of a thunderstorm to the area early tomorrow afternoon, with sharply cooler and breezy weather to follow. Temperatures fall into the 50s by the early evening.
Breezy and cooler on Friday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. Rain arrives on Saturday as another cold front arrives. Highs in the low 50s. Breezy and chilly on Easter Sunday, with a passing shower possible, especially north. Highs in the upper 40s. The weather turns a little warmer on Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 50. Cloudy on Tuesday with a cold rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 50s.